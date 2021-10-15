Blue & White 2020, Local Buildings and Generic Shots

The Beaver Stadium tailgating lots stand empty on Saturday, April 18, 2020. April 18 was the original date of the Penn State Blue & White football game, which was canceled due to the coronavirus.

 James Leavy

With just over a month remaining in Penn State’s regular-season schedule, the 2021 campaign is coming to a close quicker than anyone likely realizes.

Fortunately for Nittany Lion fans, the hiatus from football will last just a couple of months, as the annual Blue-White Game has its kickoff date for 2022.

Penn State will return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23 for Happy Valley’s annual scrimmage.

More details will come later, but the scrimmage is tentatively set for a early to mid-afternoon kickoff.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.