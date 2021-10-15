With just over a month remaining in Penn State’s regular-season schedule, the 2021 campaign is coming to a close quicker than anyone likely realizes.

Fortunately for Nittany Lion fans, the hiatus from football will last just a couple of months, as the annual Blue-White Game has its kickoff date for 2022.

Penn State will return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23 for Happy Valley’s annual scrimmage.

A little bye-week news for Nittany Nation🗓️ Mark your calendars!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/D87p1Q2TJx — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 15, 2021

More details will come later, but the scrimmage is tentatively set for a early to mid-afternoon kickoff.

