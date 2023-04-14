The Penn State roster has been divided up into teams for the annual Blue-White game.

All three scholarship quarterbacks, Drew Allar, Beau Pribula and Jaxon Smolik, will be getting reps for both sides. Offensive lineman Jimmy Christ and running back Tank Smith will also play for both teams.

The teams are set for the Blue-White Game tomorrow 🔵⚪️Scrimmage format + timing details to follow... stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/gZn7FojJv2 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 14, 2023

The blue team will include the sophomore running back tandem of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, with KeAndre-Lambert Smith, Harrison Wallace and Theo Johnson highlighting the receiving corps. The offensive line features Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall and Hunter Nourzad, among others.

Defensively, the blue team will feature Abdul Carter, Curtis Jacobs, Kalen King, Johnny Dixon and Keaton Ellis.

Their opposition features a younger lineup, with Malik McClain, Malick Meiga and Liam Clifford highlighting the white team's receiver group, and freshmen Jerry Cross and Mega Barnwell at tight end.

Freshmen J'Ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier will play on the white team's offensive line, appearing in front of the Penn State faithful for the first time.

The defense will provide a good first look at some newcomers as well, including Ta'Mere Robinson and Tony Rojas at linebacker, and North Carolina transfer Storm Duck at cornerback.

