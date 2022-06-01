Penn State's home themes are set for the 2022 season.

The Nittany Lions made a video with the student managers announcing each theme for the seven home games.

We felt like we weren't giving our student managers enough screen time sooooo... 😆 pic.twitter.com/29UUXUlMso — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 1, 2022

Here is the full list of themes:

Sep. 10, Ohio | 107k strong

Sep. 24, Central Michigan | THON game

Oct. 1, Northwestern | All-U Day

Oct. 22, Minnesota | White Out/Homecoming

Oct. 29, Ohio State | Stripe Out

Nov. 12, Maryland | Military appreciation

Nov. 26, Michigan State | Senior day

The new All-U Day will be dedicated to recognizing all Penn State campuses.

RELATED

Penn State football announces opponent for 2022 White Out The opponent of Penn State football’s biggest spectacle, the White Out, was announced on Wednesday.