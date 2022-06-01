BEAVER STADIUM STRIPE OUT FIRE WORKS

Fireworks go off as the team enters the field before Penn State football's Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

 Will Aguirre

Penn State's home themes are set for the 2022 season.

The Nittany Lions made a video with the student managers announcing each theme for the seven home games.

Here is the full list of themes:

Sep. 10, Ohio | 107k strong

Sep. 24, Central Michigan | THON game

Oct. 1, Northwestern | All-U Day

Oct. 22, Minnesota | White Out/Homecoming

Oct. 29, Ohio State | Stripe Out

Nov. 12, Maryland | Military appreciation

Nov. 26, Michigan State | Senior day

The new All-U Day will be dedicated to recognizing all Penn State campuses. 

