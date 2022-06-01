Penn State's home themes are set for the 2022 season.
The Nittany Lions made a video with the student managers announcing each theme for the seven home games.
We felt like we weren't giving our student managers enough screen time sooooo... 😆 pic.twitter.com/29UUXUlMso— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 1, 2022
Here is the full list of themes:
Sep. 10, Ohio | 107k strong
Sep. 24, Central Michigan | THON game
Oct. 1, Northwestern | All-U Day
Oct. 22, Minnesota | White Out/Homecoming
Oct. 29, Ohio State | Stripe Out
Nov. 12, Maryland | Military appreciation
Nov. 26, Michigan State | Senior day
The new All-U Day will be dedicated to recognizing all Penn State campuses.
