Penn State's White Out with Minnesota officially has its broadcast location.

The Nittany Lions announced Monday morning via Instagram that the White Out against the Golden Gophers will be on ABC at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

This will be the blue and white's second game on ABC this season after being on ABC for its first home game of the season against Ohio.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Carolina Panthers fire former Penn State football linebacker Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to season State College native Matt Rhule is on the hunt for a new job after parting ways with the Car…