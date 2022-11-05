Penn State will play in back-to-back 3:30 p.m., games as it announced that its Week 11 home game against Maryland will kick off at that time.
The Nittany Lions just beat Indiana 45-14 on a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, and they’ll be hoping that’s the case against the 6-3 Terrapins as well.
Penn State’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff vs. Maryland will mark the fourth time the Nittany Lions have kicked off in that time slot and the second such time at home.
