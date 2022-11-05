Penn State Football vs. Indiana, Franklin post game

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin following Penn States game vs. Indiana on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington In. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Indiana Hoosiers 45-14.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State will play in back-to-back 3:30 p.m., games as it announced that its Week 11 home game against Maryland will kick off at that time.

The Nittany Lions just beat Indiana 45-14 on a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, and they’ll be hoping that’s the case against the 6-3 Terrapins as well.

Penn State’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff vs. Maryland will mark the fourth time the Nittany Lions have kicked off in that time slot and the second such time at home.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags