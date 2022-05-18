From Penn State to NC State and now Buffalo.

Former Nittany Lion defensive end Daniel Joseph announced on Instagram he signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Joseph played for the blue and white for three seasons. In his final season in Happy Valley, the defensive end had one and a half sacks and seven total tackles.

After Penn State, Joseph spent two seasons down with NC State, registering a career-high 6.5 sacks in his first season and a career-high 46 tackles in his final year with the Wolfpack.

The Canadian joins a Bills defense that allowed a league-low in yards during the 2021 season.

