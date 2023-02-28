Committed graphic
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Penn State added a third member to its 2024 class.

Four-star linebacker Kari Jackson announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday morning.

Having taken his third visit to campus in late January, Jackson made his decision just a month later.

A native of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson chooses Penn State over in-state options such as Michigan and Michigan State.

