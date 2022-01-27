For the third time this week, Penn State added a walk-on to its roster.
Hermitage, Pennsylvania, native Jackson Pryts announced his commitment to the blue and white on Thursday.
100% Committed!!! #WEARE @DannKabalaPSU @coachjfranklin @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/YJTrOIxI4B— JacksonPryts (@JacksonPryts) January 27, 2022
Pryts played both tight end and linebacker at Hickory High School, earning a spot on the 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 3A All-State team as a linebacker.
