For the third time this week, Penn State added a walk-on to its roster.

Hermitage, Pennsylvania, native Jackson Pryts announced his commitment to the blue and white on Thursday.

Pryts played both tight end and linebacker at Hickory High School, earning a spot on the 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 3A All-State team as a linebacker.

