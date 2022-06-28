James Franklin interacts with recruits

Penn State head football coach James Franklin interacts with recruits before walking into Beaver Stadium with his team on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 — the day of the White Out game against Auburn in University Park, Pa.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State added an in-state special teamer to its 2023 board on Tuesday.

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, native Ryan Barker announced his walk-on decision to the Nittany Lions on social media Tuesday night.

Barker plays both kicker and punter, ranked by Kohl’s Kicking Academy as the country’s No. 44 and No. 91 at each, respectively.

For both positions, he’s listed as a 4.5-star by Kohl’s.

