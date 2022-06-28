Penn State added an in-state special teamer to its 2023 board on Tuesday.

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, native Ryan Barker announced his walk-on decision to the Nittany Lions on social media Tuesday night.

Barker plays both kicker and punter, ranked by Kohl’s Kicking Academy as the country’s No. 44 and No. 91 at each, respectively.

For both positions, he’s listed as a 4.5-star by Kohl’s.

