Penn State has earned its second commitment from a transfer wide receiver in four days.

Former Florida State receiver Malik McClain announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, just a week after entering the transfer portal, he announced on Instagram.

At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, McClain gives Penn State the size it’d been looking for from previous transfer targets Devin Carter and Tyrone Broden.

McClain hauled in 17 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns across nine starts this past season.

He joins Dante Cephas as the Nittany Lions’ second wide receiver commitment this week, despite the team’s open receivers coach listing.

