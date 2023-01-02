Penn State has more to celebrate after the Rose Bowl on Monday night.

Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced his transfer commitment to the Nittany Lions immediately following the team’s victory over Utah.

After nabbing six touchdowns in 2021, Carter tallied 406 receiving yards and two touchdowns in nine games before opting out of the rest of the 2022 season in December.

As a redshirt junior, Carter has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

