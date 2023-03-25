Penn State picked up a commitment from a class of 2024 tight end on Saturday.

Luke Reynolds, a 6-foot-4 3-star tight end, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter.

Reynolds’ commitment comes one week after his March 18 unofficial visit to Penn State, where he received an offer from the Nittany Lions on the same day.

According to his Twitter bio, Reynolds also lists himself as an athlete, so he brings a bit of versatility to Penn State’s tight end room.

Reynolds is the Nittany Lions’ fifth commitment in the class of 2024, but the first tight end to commit.

