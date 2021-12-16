Penn State football adds preferred walk-on commitment to 2022 recruiting class

Penn State football added to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday night.

Defensive end Andrew Sharga announced via Twitter that he'll be joining the Nittany Lions through a preferred walk-on offer.

Over his high school career at Northampton, Sharga excelled on both sides of the ball as a tight end and edge rusher.

His senior year, Sharga helped lead Northampton to an 11-2 record, undefeated in conference play.

