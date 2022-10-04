PSU vs NWU 10/1/22 Flapping

Penn State defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon (51) and the defensive backs celebrate his pass breakup during Penn State Footballs game vs Northwestern on Oct. 1, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated The Northwestern Wildcats 17-7.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State earned the midseason commitment of a junior college walk-on cornerback Tuesday.

Anthony Robinson, a 3-star JUCO cornerback prospect out of Butler Community College in Kansas announced the commitment via his Twitter account.

Robinson, who totes the familiar “A-Rob” moniker, committed to the Nittany Lions over schools such as Ole Miss, Kansas and FAU.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags