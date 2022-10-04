Penn State earned the midseason commitment of a junior college walk-on cornerback Tuesday.
Anthony Robinson, a 3-star JUCO cornerback prospect out of Butler Community College in Kansas announced the commitment via his Twitter account.
Let’s make history!! #LockdownU ⚪️🔵 @CoachTerryPSU @Coach_Elby @Coach_MoGray @KaboteSikyala pic.twitter.com/qziEwvBzQB— Anthony “A-Rob” Robinson (@Governor_AR) October 4, 2022
Robinson, who totes the familiar “A-Rob” moniker, committed to the Nittany Lions over schools such as Ole Miss, Kansas and FAU.
