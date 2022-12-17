Stacie Collins - Rose Bowl Presser

 Caleb Craig

Penn State's commitment streak this week is still rolling, as the Nittany Lions bolstered their special teams.

Florida Atlantic freshman punter Riley Thompson announced Saturday he's transferring to Penn State. He's the second specialist Penn State has added through the portal this offseason after All-Ivy League kicker Alex Felkins committed on Dec. 8.

Although Thompson is listed as a freshman, he only has one year of eligibility remaining. 

The Mentone, Australia, native played for the Owls for one season and averaged 45.4 yards per punt with a long of 71 yards.

In one year, he was named a CFN Freshman All-America and a Freshman All-American by the Athletic.

Penn State will now have three punters on the roster with the turn of the new season not counting ones from the class of 2023.

