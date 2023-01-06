Penn State has added another former player to its coaching staff.

Calvin Lowry, who starred at safety for the Nittany Lions from 2001-05, has officially joined the staff as offensive analyst and analytics coordinator.

His name has already been added to the Penn State athletics staff directory.

Lowry commanded the Nittany Lions’ secondary for the majority of his four-year college career, and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2005, before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Following his three-year NFL career, Lowry transitioned to coaching, and most recently served as Tulsa’s wide receivers and special teams coach from 2015-22.

Lowry has had other assistant coaching stints with St. Andrew’s Episcopal in 2011 and Baylor from 2012-14.

