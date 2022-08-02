Penn State’s coaching staff gained a former NFL quarterback and coach Tuesday after hiring Charlie Frye as an offensive analyst and analytics coordinator.

Frye was the Miami Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach last season and was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Central Michigan in the two seasons prior to his move to the NFL.

Frye, an NFL quarterback himself, was picked with No. 67 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, where he’d spend the first three years of his five-year NFL career.

The former pro quarterback's experience at the next level will be valuable to the Nittany Lions, especially the quarterbacks, for at least this upcoming season.

