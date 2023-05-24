Penn State added another analyst to its coaching staff on Wednesday.

Former Denver Broncos’ assistant secondary coach Ola Adams is listed on the Nittany Lions’ directory as a defensive analyst and analytics coordinator.

Apart from his stint in the NFL, Adams spent three years as Villanova’s defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022. Coincidentally, he was the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator when they visited Beaver Stadium in a 38-17 loss to Penn State in 2021.

Adams was listed as a member of the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 Under 35 list, which highlights the 35 best coaches under 35 years old.

Adams is the third analyst that James Franklin has added to the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff this offseason, as offensive analyst Calvin Lowry and special teams analyst Eric Sachse have also been added.

