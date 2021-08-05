Penn State football spring practice, James Franklin (Friday)

Head football coach James Franklin takes a photo with fans after the spring practice game on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

The recent slew of commitments has continued into August for James Franklin and Penn State.

Division II Missouri Southern transfer Shon Stephens announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions Thursday as a walk-on.

The 6-foot cornerback started his collegiate career with Bakersfield College before heading to Missouri Southern and now to Penn State.

