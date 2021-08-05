The recent slew of commitments has continued into August for James Franklin and Penn State.
Division II Missouri Southern transfer Shon Stephens announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions Thursday as a walk-on.
COMMITTED #weare pic.twitter.com/5WnO5QJVEB— Shon Stephens (@shonstephens31) August 4, 2021
The 6-foot cornerback started his collegiate career with Bakersfield College before heading to Missouri Southern and now to Penn State.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State’s offense underwent plenty of renovations this offseason by adding offensive coor…