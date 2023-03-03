Penn State picked up its first player in the secondary for the class of 2024.

Four-star cornerback Kenneth Woseley announced he has committed to Penn State, making him the fourth player in the blue and white's 2024 class.

Woseley is a Philadelphia native and is ranked the eighth-best player in Pennsylvania and the No. 31-ranked corner in the nation.

He has taken two unofficial visits to Penn State after he was offered in June of 2021. Woseley took an unofficial visit in September 2021 and January 2023.

