Penn State added another player from the Sunshine State.
Three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter announced he has committed to Penn State over Miami and UCF.
COMMITTED🦁🦁 @coachjfranklin @Hayesfawcett3 #WEARE pic.twitter.com/3ZAMPrMCsa— Antoine “AJ” Belgrave-Shorter🃏 (@ohthatsaj3) April 10, 2023
The Jacksonville, Florida, native visited Penn State at the start of April and has an official visit set for June 9.
Belgrave-Shorter is the 84th-best player in Florida and the 53rd-best corner in the class.
