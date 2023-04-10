Committed graphic
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Penn State added another player from the Sunshine State.

Three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter announced he has committed to Penn State over Miami and UCF.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native visited Penn State at the start of April and has an official visit set for June 9.

Belgrave-Shorter is the 84th-best player in Florida and the 53rd-best corner in the class.

