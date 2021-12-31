Penn State football adds commitment from 2023 athlete Neeo Avery

Penn State picked up the sixth commit of its 2023 recruiting class Friday night.
Four-star Neeo Avery announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions via Instagram Live, choosing the blue and white over schools such as Georgia, Maryland and Arkansas.
Avery brings a versatile skill set to Happy Valley, having played quarterback, defensive end and tight end at Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Glen Burnie, Maryland. He stands at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.
The Nittany Lions are currently sitting at No. 4 in the nation early on in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
