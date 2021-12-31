You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Penn State football adds commitment from 2023 athlete Neeo Avery

Football commit graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Penn State picked up the sixth commit of its 2023 recruiting class Friday night.

Four-star Neeo Avery announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions via Instagram Live, choosing the blue and white over schools such as Georgia, Maryland and Arkansas.

Avery brings a versatile skill set to Happy Valley, having played quarterback, defensive end and tight end at Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Glen Burnie, Maryland. He stands at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

The Nittany Lions are currently sitting at No. 4 in the nation early on in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Holiday Shopping List

  • Collegian Business Division

Would you like your business to be on our Shopping List?

The Daily Collegian Gear (t-shirts, hoodies and more)

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters