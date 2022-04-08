Two freshman quarterbacks joined Penn State this spring. In two falls, the program is now set to welcome another.

Four-star dual-threat quarterback Marcus Stokes announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday, the same day he took his second visit to the school.

Stokes is Penn State’s ninth commit to a class already ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and now No. 4 in the country, according to 247Sports.

The Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, native is 247Sports’ No. 17 quarterback for the 2023 class and No. 326 prospect overall.

After helping bring in quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula last recruiting cycle, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is apparently not slowing down this time around, serving as Stokes' primary recruiter.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal caller becomes Penn State's first Florida commitment for 2023, a state home to three of Penn State's 25 2022 signees — all of whom were 4-star prospects.

The Nittany Lions brought in Stokes over Virginia Tech, USF and Indiana, among others. He's scheduled for a visit to Virginia Tech, now led by former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, on Saturday.

