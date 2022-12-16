Penn State’s LBU just added another player to its club.

2023 4-star linebacker Kaveion Keys announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday after decommitting from North Carolina earlier in December.

Out of Richmond, Virginia, Keys is the fifth-ranked player in the state and the 23rd-ranked linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports.

Keys took his last official visit to Penn State on June 24 just a couple of days after he visited Chapel Hill. He’s now the third linebacker in Penn State’s class of 2023, joining Tony Rojas and Ta’Mere Robinson.

Penn State's dominance in Virginia continues with Keys' commitment, as the Nittany Lions lay claim to six of the top 10 players in the state, including three of the top four.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE