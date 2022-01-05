Penn State has added another member to its 2022 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, defensive back Trace Brown announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on. He's the brother of current freshman cornerback Kaleb Brown.

After many conversations with family and friends, I have decided to contiue my athletic and academic careers at Penn State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this journey. #WeAre🔵⚪️🦁 @coachjfranklin @DannKabalaPSU @CoachTerryPSU @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/FcT7hfbh4g — Trace Brown (@TraceBrown20) January 5, 2022

A native of Reading, PA, Brown visited Happy Valley three times this season — spectating for Penn State’s home matchups against Ball State, Villanova and Rutgers.

Brown was offered as a preferred walk-on on Dec. 16, he announced on Twitter.

At 6-foot, 170 lbs, Brown primarily plays the safety position.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE