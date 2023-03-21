Penn State has added to its group of preferred walk-ons set to join the program in 2023.

Offensive lineman Henry Boehme, who attends Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

At 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, Boehme adds height and depth to a group of linemen expected to be among the nation’s best next fall.

Boehme had interest from Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and others.

