Penn State added a non-conference opponent to its 2026 football schedule on Thursday.

The Buffalo Bulls will travel to State College on Sep. 19, 2026 to face the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium, Buffalo announced on Twitter.

Penn State was originally supposed to play San Jose State on that day, the team announced on April 1, 2021, but it looks like that’ll no longer be the case and the Bulls will fill the Spartans’ spot.

The two schools have played four games against each other, the most recent being a 45-13 Nittany Lion victory in 2019. Penn State is 3-1 against Buffalo all-time, with Buffalo’s only victory occurring in 1900.

The game against the Bulls marks the Nittany Lions' forth scheduled non-conference game of the 2026 season, granted San Jose State is moved to a new date. Penn State will play Marshall to open the season followed by a Week 2 contest against Temple.

Whether Penn State cancels the contest against San Jose State or plays a rare fourth non conference game has not been immediately confirmed by Penn State Athletics.

