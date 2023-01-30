Penn State has made a splash with its first commitment of its 2025 recruiting.

Offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews, an 4-star, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday morning, he announced on Instagram.

A sophomore from Toms River North in Toms River, New Jersey, Matthews is currently ranked as 247Sports’ No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 60 overall prospect for 2025.

Matthews’ commitment comes just two days after taking his official visit to campus.

At 6-foot-7, 295 pounds, Matthews has played both offensive and defensive lines over his two-year high school career.

