Penn State's future schedules received an extra boost with three unfamiliar foes Thursday.

The Nittany Lions have added three nonconference opponents that include Kent State, Marshall and San Jose State for the 2024 and 2026 seasons.

The blue and white has scheduled Kent State for Sept. 21, 2024, which completes that season's slate.

James Franklin's crew also gained another pair of nonconference matches for the 2026 season in Marshall on Sept. 5 and San Jose State on Sept. 19.

With the add-ons, the Nittany Lions' 2026 schedule now features three games alongside an early-season tilt with Keystone foe Temple.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE