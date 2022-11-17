PSU vs. UMD FB, Reed/Wheatley/Brown

 Caleb Craig

Penn State has added a nonconference opponent to its 2025 schedule, as announced on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will play the Nevada Wolfpack at Beaver Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, in what will presumably be the team’s season opener for that season.

The Wolfpack aren’t a strong program by any means this season. Nevada, a member of the Mountain West conference, has posted a 2-8 overall record so far this season and has lost all six of its conference games.

The matchup between Penn State and Nevada will be the first time the two teams play each other in program history.

