Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season.

Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

OFFICIALLY A NITTANY LION🦁🦁 First and foremost I want thank God. I would also like to thank my family and coaches for all their support. I’m very honored #WEARE pic.twitter.com/A98RWZoLdQ — Winston Yates (@WinstonYates_) November 30, 2022

Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates will play linebacker in college, per his Twitter bio.

