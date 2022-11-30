PSU vs. MSU 11/26/22, James Franklin

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin during Penn State Football’s game vs. Michigan State on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Michigan State Spartans 35-16.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season.

Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates will play linebacker in college, per his Twitter bio.

