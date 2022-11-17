Penn State added another in-state walk-on Thursday night.
Linebacker and wide receiver Bobby Mears announced he is committed to Penn State as a walk-on for the class of 2023.
We Are 🦁🦁🔵⚪️ @coachjfranklin @Coach_Elby @CoachJScott_DL @PennStateFball @CoachGueriera @MalvernPrepFB pic.twitter.com/GRa1WBUSVX— Bobby Mears (@BobbyMears1) November 18, 2022
At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Mears played high school football at Malvern Prep and was a captain.
