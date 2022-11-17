Football vs Minnesota, Franklin

Penn State head coach James Franklin leads the Penn State football team out of the tunnel before Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State added another in-state walk-on Thursday night.

Linebacker and wide receiver Bobby Mears announced he is committed to Penn State as a walk-on for the class of 2023.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Mears played high school football at Malvern Prep and was a captain.

