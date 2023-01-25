PSU Pep Rally Jan. 1 - James Franklin

Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon.

Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account.

Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Black adds some speed to Penn State’s wide receiver room, as the receiver was crowned as the PIAA’s 2A 100m and 200m champion in 2022.

While students enjoy their snow day, Black and the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff can celebrate the program’s latest commitment.

