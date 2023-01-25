Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon.

Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account.

I am blessed to announce that I have committed to Penn State University where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me. #WeAre @coachjfranklin @Coach_Elby @coachmhagans @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/tW7mvMZbIK — Ethan Black (@Ethan_Black19) January 25, 2023

Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Black adds some speed to Penn State’s wide receiver room, as the receiver was crowned as the PIAA’s 2A 100m and 200m champion in 2022.

While students enjoy their snow day, Black and the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff can celebrate the program’s latest commitment.

