Penn State’s secondary is expected to be a major strength for the team in 2022.

Two of its defensive backs, Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr., were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, on Monday, which annually recognizes the top defensive player in college football.

Brown, a safety, burst onto the scene as a senior last season, hauling in six interceptions, which tied for the nation’s lead.

Porter Jr., a cornerback, tallied 51 tackles over all 13 games, en route to being named a third-team All-Big Ten honoree.

Three former Nittany Lions have earned the Bednarik Award — LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny and Dan Connor.

Former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker was the lone Nittany Lion named to the watch list last season.

