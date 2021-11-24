Penn State football 5th-year cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields latest to accept Senior Bowl invite

Another Penn Stater is on his way to the Senior Bowl.
On Wednesday, Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields accepted his invite to participate in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
We would like to welcome @PennStateFball DB Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) to the 2022 @reeses Senior Bowl! 💯💯💯 #WeAre #PennState#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/1SKvmPEahG— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 24, 2021
Castro-Fields is now the fifth Nittany Lion set to participate in the annual showcase, joining Jesse Luketa, Arnold Ebiketie, Jaquan Brisker and Jahan Dotson.
In five seasons in Happy Valley, Castro-Fields has tallied over 130 tackles and 25 pass deflections.
Penn State is set to lose a former 4-star recruit in its defensive backfield.