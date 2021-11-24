You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football 5th-year cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields latest to accept Senior Bowl invite

Penn State Football vs. Rutgers_Fields

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) before the Alma Mater after Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

 Nick Stonesifer

Another Penn Stater is on his way to the Senior Bowl.

On Wednesday, Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields accepted his invite to participate in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Castro-Fields is now the fifth Nittany Lion set to participate in the annual showcase, joining Jesse Luketa, Arnold Ebiketie, Jaquan Brisker and Jahan Dotson.

In five seasons in Happy Valley, Castro-Fields has tallied over 130 tackles and 25 pass deflections.

