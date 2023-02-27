Penn State will be filling another coaching role ahead of the 2023-24 season.

John Scott Jr., who’s served as the Nittany Lions’ defensive line coach since 2020, has accepted a job in the NFL, James Franklin confirmed in a statement Monday night.

Jon Sauber of the Center Daily Times was the first to report Scott’s departure, reporting that he will join the Detroit Lions in a currently unspecified role.

The 47-year old Scott becomes the second coach to depart from James Franklin’s program this offseason, joining former wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield who was replaced by Marques Hagans in January.

He leaves following a successful 2022-23 season, where he helped lead Penn State to finish No. 6 in the nation with 43 sacks.

Influential in the development of current NFL linemen such as Odafe Oweh, Shaka Toney and Arnold Ebiketie, Scott filled his resume over his three seasons in the blue and white.

Along with his work with the defensive line, Scott also served as the program’s run game coordinator this past season.

“I would like to thank John for everything he has contributed to our program over the past three years,” Franklin said in his statement. “John is a great coach and a great man. I am grateful for his friendship and the impact he has had on our student-athletes. This was a great opportunity for him in the NFL and I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

