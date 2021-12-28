Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie opts out of Outback Bowl, enters 2022 NFL Draft

Penn State will be without one of its starting defensive ends in the 2022 Outback Bowl.

Arnold Ebiketie announced his intentions to forego the bowl game on Tuesday with plans to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft, joining linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks.

The redshirt senior led the Nittany Lions with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks — he also turned in 62 tackles.

Ebiketie played at Temple from 2017-20, earning All-AAC second-team honors in 2020 while leading the team in tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles.