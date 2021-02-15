Penn State cornerback Donovan Johnson will be moving on from his football playing career as the redshirt junior will no longer be on the Nittany Lions' roster according to a team official.

James Franklin gave a statement on Johnson's decision and cited that he would still be a part of the program as he completes his degree.

“I know it was difficult for Donovan Johnson to step away from his playing career, but ultimately this is what’s best for him,” Franklin said. “We are excited to still have him as a major part of our program as he continues to work towards his Penn State degree.”

He appeared in 14 games through the 2018 and 2019 seasons, totaling 18 tackles along with three pass deflections.

Johnson had problems with injuries throughout his career with the blue and white, missing the final 11 games of the 2019 season and being sidelined for the entirety of the 2020 campaign as well.

