Under blue skies and a scorching Alabama sun, Penn State and Auburn met for the second of a two-game home and home series Saturday afternoon.

Despite the home field advantage — Jordan-Hare stadium mostly dressed in all orange — the Nittany Lions had no trouble getting past the Tigers, putting them away 41-12.

In a game that brought many question marks concerning Penn State’s legitimacy in 2022, pretty much all questions were answered by the final whistle.

Offensively, many wondered whether Nick Singleton’s 179-rushing-yard, two-touchdown performance was just a one-game fling or if it would pop up consistently, reviving a nonexistent run game from a season ago.

Ten carries, 124 yards and two touchdowns later, Singleton put his dominance on display once again, this time in front of a roaring SEC crowd.

In Week 2, it was Singleton’s 70–yard touchdown rush that turned heads. On Saturday, there were two rushes, one 48-yarder stopped just five yards short of the endzone and a 54-yard touchdown rush.

Singleton wasn’t the only freshman running back to impress, either. Kaytron Allen found the end zone twice, powering through Auburn defenders, tallying nine carries for 52 yards.

In the pass game, it was tight end Brenton Strange who carried much of the load — leading the team with four receptions and 58 receiving yards — even with the return of Theo Johnson, who was sidelined for the first two games of the season.

Sean Clifford was as accurate as ever, completing 14 of 19 pass attempts for 178 yards. Backups Drew Allar and Christian Veilleux took over for the second half of the fourth quarter.

As for the defense, two major questions lingered ahead of the trip: whether Penn State could get to the quarter and whether its linebackers could stop the run.

With one of the most lethal rushing attacks in the country, Auburn didn’t hold back from hitting the ground, tallying 33 total carries.

Despite the Tigers opting to run frequently, Penn State seemed to have an answer, and all but dominated Auburn’s All-American running back Tank Bigsby, who was held to just 39 rushing yards on nine carries.

True-freshman linebacker Abdul Carter continued to excel in both the pass rush and on the ground, leading the Nittany Lions with five tackles, and tacked on his first-career sack and forced fumble.

On top of stopping the run, the Nittany Lions also excelled in the pass rush, picking up their first sacks of the season by a defensive lineman.

Defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac both tallied sacks on Saturday, as did Curtis Jacobs, Ji’Ayir Brown and Carter.

Isaac said his injured achilles, which cost him all of last season, still wasn’t 100% recovered. However, Isaac looked strong on Saturday, tallying three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries on top of the sack.

In the secondary, Penn State stayed strong, picking up its first interceptions of the season — one by Zakee Wheatley and the other by Ji’Ayir Brown.

The Nittany Lions move to 3-0 as they return home for a tilt with Central Michigan.

