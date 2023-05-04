Penn State Board of Trustees approves renovations to football facilities, including Beaver Stadium

Penn State is poised to make some strides in the nationwide athletic facilities arms race.

On Thursday, the Penn State Board of Trustees committee on finance, business and capital planning met to discuss several proposed project approvals regarding improvements to existing Penn State facilities.

Each motion was approved by the committee on finance, business and capital planning unanimously, and was voted on by the entire board for final approval on Friday.

Among the proposed approvals were enhancements to a number of athletic facilities around campus. This included renovations to Jeffrey Field, home of the men’s and women’s soccer teams, as well as a handful of football facilities.

“Our ongoing and planned facility projects will enhance our student-athlete experience and position our teams to continue to be competitive on the national stage,” Director for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft said, according to a Penn State Athletics press release.

These included changes to the Greenberg Indoor Sports Center, East Area Locker Room, Lasch Building and a proposed authorization to expend funds for Beaver Stadium renovations.

Greenberg Indoor Sports Center training table renovation and addition

The proposed changes for the Greenberg Indoor Sports Center included renovation of the first floor lab swing space into an athletic training table, including a wellness and athletic training space.

The proposal included creating a dining facility exclusively for varsity athletes.

“Training Table and Wellness Center at Greenberg will bring our 31 varsity sports programs together to support our strong student-athlete community. The Center will also provide our student-athletes with the resources they need to achieve peak performance." Kraft said.

The proposal was approved by unanimous decision on Friday. The total cost is not to exceed $31.9 million, and the designing process is set to begin in April 2023. The construction is supposed to begin and end in April 2024.

East Area Locker Room renovation

There were several minor improvements proposed for the East Area Locker Room.

These included renovating the first floor, including adding office suites, a fuel station, athletic training space, an IT suite and a lobby.

The authorization to expend funds was approved by a unanimous vote. The total proposed cost is not to exceed $5.2 million, and is scheduled to begin immediately. The construction is planned to take place beginning in January 2024 and be completed in June 2024.

Lasch Building renovation phase two

The Lasch Building, which was first completed in 2000, serves several important functions for the football team.

The building houses a weight room, locker room, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices and players’ lounge, among other things.

On February 19, 2022, the committee proposed a two-phase project for enhancements to the building, beginning with a $48.3 million renovation which was approved by a 27-6 vote and was recently completed. The renovation was highlighted by an 18,000-square-foot expansion to the weight room.

The second phase, proposed on Thursday, would address a glaring issue that the team is currently facing. According to the proposal, the staff currently exceeds the accommodations provided by the building.

To combat this, the proposal includes renovating existing offices and meeting spaces, as well as adding new offices. Additionally there would be an expansion over the patio overlooking the practice field.

The proposal also included improvements to the HVAC system to improve airflow with the increased staff size.

The proposal was approved without opposition. The total price for the renovations is not to exceed $22 million.

Beaver Stadium renovation

The home of Penn State football since 1960, this behemoth of steel and concrete is in for a facelift.

The fourth-largest stadium in the world, Beaver Stadium is among the most iconic venues in college football and could see a complete renovation of the west side, among other upgrades.

Additionally, the proposal included amenity upgrades throughout the stadium, improved access for broadcasting, improved circulation, and the addition of premium seating.

The proposal included benefits for fans as well, including additional restrooms and concessions as well as upgrades to current ones.

Another change would be an improvement to the field lighting, which currently does not meet NCAA standards.

The project design would begin in June 2023, with pre-construction starting in June 2024.

Construction would start in January 2025 and be complete by August 2027.

The stadium would lose “minimal” seating for the 2026 season due to the west side renovations, though the total seating would not dip below 100,000 at any point.

The proposal would require $70 million for year one expenses, which include design, consultants, permits and winterization of the stadium.

The winterization would help enable Penn State to potentially host home playoff games in Beaver Stadium under the expanded college football playoff.

The proposal was approved by the board with one opposition vote. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $700 million.

“I am committed to continuing to grow our Intercollegiate Athletics program and to keeping Penn State competitive on the national stage. We have one of only a handful of self-sustaining intercollegiate athletics departments in the country, which means that this project can move forward, distinctly, without using the University’s overall budget, tuition dollars, student fees or the critical resources available in support of our educational and research missions,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Do’s and Don’ts of Penn State football Though the 2023 football season is months away, incoming students are preparing for some of …