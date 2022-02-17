Some Penn State students will have the chance to give input regarding the football experience.

Penn State Athletics will survey a "cross section of students" to evaluate student ticket sales, ticket management, gate entry and student section seating protocols, according to a release.

The release states that the 10-minute survey will be sent to students via their Penn State email address.

According to the release, the Athletics has identified "various elements with room for improvement" regarding the gameday experience.

"Athletics’ goal is to provide the smoothest ticketing procedures as possible for students, while also maintaining a safe and orderly experience on game day for students and our entire fan base in attendance," Penn State said in a statement.

