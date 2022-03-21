As she wraps up her final year in Happy Valley, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour could be in line for some hardware.

Barbour was named one of five finalists for Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the Year Award on Monday.

The eighth-year Penn State administrator announced last Wednesday that she intends to retire this summer. She confirmed in a press conference Monday that her position at Penn State will be the last time she serves as an athletic director.

Northern Illinois’ Sean Frazier was also listed as a finalist for the award. Frazier was quickly rumored as a target for Penn State’s vacant athletic director position shortly after Barbour announced her impending retirement.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE