Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour provided some important updates on the scope of attending games in Beaver Stadium this fall Saturday.

While confirmation of a vaccine will not be required to enter Beaver Stadium, Penn State is planning for masking to be enforced for all individuals in indoor portions of the stadium.

Barbour on games at Beaver Stadium this fall:"Required vaccination is not in our plan" — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) August 21, 2021

Barbour said the concourse is considered an outdoor area, but places like suites and press boxes will be among the areas requiring masks.

She added Penn State does not currently have a plan to change from full capacity but will listen to health professionals and suggestions.

