Changes could be coming to Beaver Stadium in the not-so-distant future.

Penn State and architectural company Populous are partnering to conduct a study on the next steps in Beaver Stadium’s renovations.

Penn State and Populous first partnered in 2016 and created a comprehensive master plan that outlined the largest needs for stadium renovations over the next 20 years. Included in the plan were chairback seating upgrades, new concessions locations and options, and additional premium seating options, among other things.

The current study is expected to last throughout the summer of 2021 and will evaluate required maintenance projects around Beaver Stadium.

In addition, the leaders of the Populous team are both Penn State alumni.

“We are excited to work with Populous... on this important project in our Facilities Master Plan,” Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “Our team is looking forward to the feedback from our user groups in order to create the roadmap for the necessary and desired renovations as well as to maximize the value that Beaver Stadium brings to our campus and community.”

