The Penn State faithful may soon be able to control the blue and white on the virtual gridiron again.

Penn State Athletics has opted in to the latest edition of EA Sports’ college football franchise, which has yet to have a release date or official name.

In a statement obtained by The Daily Collegian, a spokesperson described the decision as contingent upon the game’s accordance with the program’s expectations and maintains the university’s ability to pull out of the agreement.

“Penn State’s approval to move forward with the new EA Sports College game was conditioned on being able to monitor the development of the program with the ability to withdraw if it does not meet University expectations,” the statement read.

“Penn State understands that EA Sports is following the developments regarding name, image and likeness and plans to take steps to include student-athletes if the opportunity arises. We will continue to monitor as events unfold.”

The NCAA tabled talks of amending its name, image and likeness rules in mid-January and has indefinitely suspended a decision.

EA Sports announced in early February its intention to bring back the franchise, but has yet to officially set a release date or provide any specific information about the game’s features or content.

The Nittany Lions were last featured in a college sports video game in the latest NCAA Football release, which came out in 2013.

