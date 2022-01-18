Just weeks after Dwight Galt III announced his retirement as Penn State's assistant athletic director for sports enhancement, the Nittany Lions have found his replacement — or rather replacements.

Penn State Athletics named Chuck Losey and Rhian Davis as the new assistant athletic directors for performance enhancement. Losey will oversee football, while Davis will oversee the Olympic sports.

Davis and Losey Named Assistant AD for Performance Enhancement https://t.co/RWyOiOvJ9Y#WeAre pic.twitter.com/kLMd9NnAe1 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) January 18, 2022

Losey has worked directly under Galt dating back to his years at Vanderbilt, and he'll now continue his role within the Penn State football program.

A regular face in James Franklin’s programs, Losey has been with the Nittany Lions since Franklin’s hiring in 2014.

Losey has climbed the ranks of the strength coaching carousel, going from assistant director of performance enhancement to associate director in 2017 to now becoming assistant athletic director for sports enhancement.

"For the past 11 years, I've had a clear vision of what I wanted the next step to be in my coaching career," Losey said in a statement. "Working alongside James Franklin and Dwight Galt has afforded me the opportunity to help cultivate my craft in order to be more than prepared to take on this new role. I am grateful to continue the relationships built with the student-athletes, staff and Penn State community. Let's get to work!"

Aside from football, Penn State has named Davis its assistant athletic director for sports enhancement for Olympic sports programs.

Davis has served and will continue to serve as the performance enhancement coach for Penn State’s women’s basketball and men’s tennis programs.

She has been with the Penn State program since 2013.

"I am thrilled to be Penn State's first director of performance enhancement for Olympic sports and be a part of the sports performance team," Davis said in a statement.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Updated Penn State football roster reveals departures Penn State welcomed its early enrollees to campus last week prior to the start of classes fo…