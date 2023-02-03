There are nearly three months before Pat Kraft’s first year as Penn State’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics concludes, but he’s already making major administrative staff changes.

Five assistant athletic directors are no longer listed in the staff directory, following “staff changes,” as confirmed to the Collegian by a university spokesperson.

Scott Sidwell, Lynn Holleran, Carl Heck, Tom McGrath and Michael Cross no longer have pages in the staff directory.

Sidwell is the most prominent of the group, having served as Penn State’s external deputy athletic director since 2019. He was viewed as a potential candidate to replace Sandy Barbour as athletic director if the school chose to stay in house.

Holleran’s role, like Sidwell’s, wasn’t originally impacted by the additions of deputy athletic directors Vine James and Adam Miller — longtime Kraft confidants.

But now Holleran, who’s served as deputy director of athletics and administration since 2018, is being shown the way out.

Heck and McGrath were both associate athletic directors while Cross served as the assistant athletic director for new business development.

“Over the last several months, Penn State Athletics’ leadership has reviewed the department’s overall operation, including budget optimization and reorganization of the department’s structure, which has resulted in recent staff changes,” said the university spokesperson. “We have no further comment regarding personnel matters.”

