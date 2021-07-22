No Football, Beaver Stadium

On what would have been Penn State’s first game day of the 2020 fall football season, campus and Beaver Stadium are empty of their usual throngs of fans on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The Big Ten decided in August to cancel fall sports due to concerns over COVID-19.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State Athletics released some important information on Thursday regarding ticketing for the 2021 season.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., while an exclusive presale for Nittany Lion club members will commence on July 27th.

The Nittany Lions will have six home games this year, starting with Ball State on Sept. 11 and concluding with Rutgers on Nov. 21.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-NITTANY.

