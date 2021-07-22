Penn State Athletics released some important information on Thursday regarding ticketing for the 2021 season.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., while an exclusive presale for Nittany Lion club members will commence on July 27th.

Single-Game Sale Dates & 2021 Game Themes#WeAre #107kStrong — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 22, 2021

The Nittany Lions will have six home games this year, starting with Ball State on Sept. 11 and concluding with Rutgers on Nov. 21.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-NITTANY.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

