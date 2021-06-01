After reporting that Beaver Stadium would welcome around 20,000 fans in 2021 in April, Penn State Athletics officially announced the return to full attendance Tuesday.

The updated capacity announcement comes as the CDC and Pennsylvania coronavirus regulations have largely been lifted.

Unvaccinated fans will still be required to wear masks in stadiums.

Football season ticket holders will be sent an email starting June 8 that their ticketing information will be available in Account Manager.

