Indiana, fan yells

A fan yells during the football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The no. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Jonah Rosen

After reporting that Beaver Stadium would welcome around 20,000 fans in 2021 in April, Penn State Athletics officially announced the return to full attendance Tuesday.

The updated capacity announcement comes as the CDC and Pennsylvania coronavirus regulations have largely been lifted.

Unvaccinated fans will still be required to wear masks in stadiums.

Football season ticket holders will be sent an email starting June 8 that their ticketing information will be available in Account Manager.

