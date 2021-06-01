After reporting that Beaver Stadium would welcome around 20,000 fans in 2021 in April, Penn State Athletics officially announced the return to full attendance Tuesday.
The updated capacity announcement comes as the CDC and Pennsylvania coronavirus regulations have largely been lifted.
The Return of 𝟭𝟬𝟳𝗞 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗚 👀🔜‼️#WeAre | #107kStrong pic.twitter.com/dRBpS1NpkJ— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 1, 2021
Unvaccinated fans will still be required to wear masks in stadiums.
Football season ticket holders will be sent an email starting June 8 that their ticketing information will be available in Account Manager.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
As Penn State’s 2021 recruiting cycle has come to a close, all eyes have turned toward James…