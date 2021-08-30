As the Penn State season draws closer and closer, the return of a few traditional media events have been announced.

James Franklin will appear on the Penn State Coaches Show presented by Pepsi on Thursday live at the Field Burger & Tap from 6-7 p.m. The show will air every Thursday with Franklin as the featured guest until the end of the football season.

The Penn State coaches show covers coaches across all varsity sports at Penn State as well as athletics administrators.

Game-week festivities, according to the Penn State Athletics release, will begin Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. with Franklin's weekly press conference.

Wednesday will feature the PSECU Game Preview after practice while the Unrivaled Podcast will air on Thursday with the Penn State Coaches Show.

Before Penn State opens its season at Wisconsin at noon Saturday, Fan Roll Call will air in the morning, while the PSSP Pregame Show, the Unrivaled Pregame Show and Field Pass, and Behind the Mic with Steve Jones and Jack Ham will air closer to game time.

After the game, the Unrivaled and PSSP Postgame Shows will air.

These various events can be accessed through LionVision, Facebook and Instagram Live as well as the Penn State Sports Network.

